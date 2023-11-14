Dream Chicago Cubs starting rotation featuring Craig Counsell’s Milwaukee ties
If the Chicago Cubs want to build their best possible starting rotation, they ought to take some notes, courtesy of Craig Counsell.
By Mark Powell
Cubs should sign Wade Miley in free agency
Wade Miley declined his mutual option in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He will receive more money elsewhere, and Chicago ought to pull the trigger. Miley is a solid veteran who pitched to a sub-3.50 ERA last season. It's tough to find that sort of production from a veteran starter, especially one who has connections to your manager. Because the Cubs stole Counsell from the division rival Brewers, they are in a good spot.
Miley has also pitched for the Cubs previously, and considered retirement this offseason. On a short-term deal, he makes sense if he considers Counsell an elite manager.
“I wanted to get my shoulder healthy. I did a little program right after the season was over and it didn’t feel good at all. I did it for four weeks and it was awful. That’s when I went into – I wouldn’t call it depressed mode, but I was like it’s not worth it. At that moment, I was like, ‘I think we’re done.’ Me and my wife talked, and I said, ‘I think this might be it,'" Miley said.
If the Cubs are able to sign Miley on a one or two year deal, it's worth the risk.