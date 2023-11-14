Dream Chicago Cubs starting rotation featuring Craig Counsell’s Milwaukee ties
If the Chicago Cubs want to build their best possible starting rotation, they ought to take some notes, courtesy of Craig Counsell.
By Mark Powell
Justin Steele should be a No. 2 starter in Chicago
Justin Steele loves pitching in big games, but he's still developing as a starter. Perhaps eventually he will be a No. 1 starter in Chicago. For now, though, he's a solid No. 2 on a team that should contend for an NL Central title next season. The Cubs do not hide from Steele's talent, despite the late-season collapse.
"It's rare in this game to see a guy simplify," Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. "It's so refreshing to see a young guy go that way. So many guys come up and think, 'I have to add a cutter, I have to add another pitch.' He's gone the other way."
It's unclear if Counsell will keep much of the same coaching staff, but he should take note of what the Cubs say of Steele before urging Chicago to upgrade their pitching staff. Steele is a large part of the Cubs future, and it's safe to assume that this organization would like to build from within.
"That's what it's all about," Steele told ESPN recently. "I love pitching in big games. Give me the ball."
Hopefully under Counsell, Steele will get that chance.