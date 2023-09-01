Chicago Cubs Rumors: Waiver claim robbery, former closer called up, Javy struggles
By Kristen Wong
Cubs Rumors: No fair! Waiver wire targets Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez slip through Cubs' fingers
After the Guardians swiped ex-Angels Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, as well as Giolito Lopez, on the waiver wire, it was revealed that the Cubs had also put in a claim for Moore and Lopez.
WSCR-AM's Bruce Levine said the Cubs, among other unnamed contenders, had tried to snatch those two players off the waiver wire.
Players on the waiver wire go to the team with the worst current record; the Cubs have 71-62 record in the NL Central while the Guardians have a 64-70 record in the AL Central.
Seeing one team get all the top waiver wire targets feels unfair, as many Cubs fans may have been looking forward to retooling their pitching staff ahead of a stretch-run.
Instead, Cleveland gets three solid pitchers to make a last-minute push to the playoffs. The Cubs will just have to make do with who they have, Shane Greene and any other potential spot starters included.