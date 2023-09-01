Chicago Cubs Rumors: Waiver claim robbery, former closer called up, Javy struggles
By Kristen Wong
Cubs Rumors: Former closer Shane Greene gets promoted from Triple-A
The Cubs called up veteran right-hander Shane Greene on Thursday, a former closer who could take the mound in a pivotal stretch of the season.
Chicago is currently two games ahead of the Giants and the owner of the second wild card; they have a 76.1 percent chance of making the playoffs in 2023.
The 34-year-old spent stints on the Yankees, Dodgers, Braves, and Tigers and owns a career 4.53 ERA.
As ESPN Jesse Rogers notes, the last time Greene started a big league game was in 2016, but he's recorded 67 saves since.
Greene has spent this season as a starter in the minors and is expected to be one of the Cubs' several additions as rosters expand for September.
It's unclear whether Chicago will use him in the doubleheader games against the Reds on Friday. The one-time All-Star has had more experience with closing games in recent history but could add a veteran arm to the Cubs' rotation ahead of the postseason.