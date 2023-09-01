Chicago Cubs Rumors: Waiver claim robbery, former closer called up, Javy struggles
By Kristen Wong
Cubs Rumors: Javier Baez's decline makes Cubs front office look like wizards
Years after the Cubs decided to trade Javier Baez to the New York Mets, Chicago's front office has four words for the fanbase: "We told you so."
Baez's Mets stint lasted just one year before he signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. In the second year of that contract, Baez is...definitely not flourishing. He's batting eighth on one of the worst hitting teams in the league with a 57 wRC+ and career-low strikeout percentage of 23.3 percent, according to Fangraphs.
While the Tigers question their decision to give Baez a nine-figure contract, the Cubs can only sit back in their chairs and fold their hands behind their heads. They did good.
Baez, slashing .219/.262/.319 with an OPS of .581, is not measuring up to his worth in Detroit. Dansby Swanson, who came to Chicago on the second-richest deal in franchise history, is measuring up to his worth.
Any Cubs fans who would rather have Baez than Swanson at shortstop right now, speak up.
As sad as it was for Baez to leave Chicago after eight beloved years, Jed Hoyer made the right decision.