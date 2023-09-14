5 Chicago White Sox players who won’t be on the roster next season
The Chicago White Sox will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
2) Tim Anderson will not be on the White Sox roster next season
Tim Anderson at one point was one of the best shortstops in baseball. He made the all-star team in 2021 and 2022 after a seventh place finish in the AL MVP balloting in 2020. Unfortunately, things have really gone downhill for Anderson in 2023.
The White Sox shortstop wound up landing on the IL after just 11 games and just hasn't looked like the same hitter since returning. He's slashing .240/.284/.294 with one home run and 24 RBI in 111 games this season. Yes, he has one home run in 445 at-bats. This is a guy who hit 17 home runs two years ago and hit 20 home runs in 2018. One home run in 445 at-bats.
The White Sox dangled Anderson at the deadline and there was some rumored interest around the league, but ultimately nothing came into fruition and Anderson remained with the club. Since the White Sox opted against moving him, it feels likely that they'd exercise his $14 million club option. Even with that, Anderson can still be traded this offseason, and I believe he will be.
Some team out there will be interested in buying low on Anderson, and the White Sox have no reason to hold onto the 30-year-old when they should be getting younger.