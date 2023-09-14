5 Chicago White Sox players who won’t be on the roster next season
The Chicago White Sox will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
3) Mike Clevinger will not be on the White Sox roster next season
In a year of disappointment for the White Sox, Mike Clevinger has been a pleasant surprise. Clevinger was coming off a down year with the Padres but has a 3.61 ERA in 21 starts and 114.2 innings of work for the White Sox this season.
Even with Clevinger pitching well and the White Sox not going anywhere, the team was not only unable to trade him, they were also unable to shed his salary as nobody claimed him off waivers. The reason for that is Clevinger has a mutual option for the 2024 season worth $12 million. If that option is not exercised, there is a $4 million buyout.
Again, the White Sox willl be focused on getting younger and keeping 32-year-old Mike Clevinger around doesn't accomplish that. The likely scenario with him is they decline their end of the mutual option and watch Clevinger sign elsewhere.
Chicago has gotten pretty decent value out of their Clevinger commitment, but the team is going nowhere and the timelines just don't match up for this marriage to continue.