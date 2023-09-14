Fansided

5 Chicago White Sox players who won’t be on the roster next season

The Chicago White Sox will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.

By Zachary Rotman

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers / Duane Burleson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 5
Next

4) Elvis Andrus will not be on the White Sox roster next season

Few players randomly revive their careers in a short amount of time the way Elvis Andrus did with the White Sox in 2022. The White Sox signed Andrus to a one-year deal when Tim Anderson was hurt last season after Andrus was released by Oakland and he went on a random tear. Andrus hit nine home runs in 43 games and had a .773 OPS for Chicago. While playing for the A's in 2022, he had eight home runs and a .673 OPS. He went from a guy who was trending towards being out of the league to a player who was going to get another contract that offseason.

The White Sox wound up re-signing Andrus, but his play has declined. He's slashing .254/.312/.353 with five home runs and 39 RBI this season. He had a 112 OPS+ for Chicago last season and has seen that number dip to 82 this season.

Andrus has played a lot of second base this season and has even sprinkled in a couple of starts at third base, making him a decent bench option for a team out there trying to win.

The deal the White Sox gave Andrus to return was just a one-year contract worth $3 million. With the 35-year-old hitting free agency after a year of doing virtually nothing to help the White Sox win, it's likely that the team will have little interest in bringing him back for another year.

Home/Chicago White Sox