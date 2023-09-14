5 Chicago White Sox players who won’t be on the roster next season
The Chicago White Sox will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
4) Elvis Andrus will not be on the White Sox roster next season
Few players randomly revive their careers in a short amount of time the way Elvis Andrus did with the White Sox in 2022. The White Sox signed Andrus to a one-year deal when Tim Anderson was hurt last season after Andrus was released by Oakland and he went on a random tear. Andrus hit nine home runs in 43 games and had a .773 OPS for Chicago. While playing for the A's in 2022, he had eight home runs and a .673 OPS. He went from a guy who was trending towards being out of the league to a player who was going to get another contract that offseason.
The White Sox wound up re-signing Andrus, but his play has declined. He's slashing .254/.312/.353 with five home runs and 39 RBI this season. He had a 112 OPS+ for Chicago last season and has seen that number dip to 82 this season.
Andrus has played a lot of second base this season and has even sprinkled in a couple of starts at third base, making him a decent bench option for a team out there trying to win.
The deal the White Sox gave Andrus to return was just a one-year contract worth $3 million. With the 35-year-old hitting free agency after a year of doing virtually nothing to help the White Sox win, it's likely that the team will have little interest in bringing him back for another year.