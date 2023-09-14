5 Chicago White Sox players who won’t be on the roster next season
The Chicago White Sox will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
5) Eloy Jimenez will not be on the White Sox roster next season
Eloy Jimenez is the least-likely to be moved of this list, but with everything going on with the White Sox, it feels more and more likely that he'll be on the move.
Jimenez is in the middle of a six-year deal worth $43 million. He's set to make $13 million in 2024 with club options for $16.5 million in 2025 and 2026. It's an awfully team-friendly deal for a really good hitter, but there're a couple of reasons the White Sox would move him now.
First, Jimenez has had issues staying healthy. This season is just his second playing over 100 games, and he's played in 105. The talent is there, but he doesn't provide much value when he spends a large portion of the season on the IL.
Second, the White Sox should be looking to rebuild. Trading Jimenez, a 26-year-old approaching his prime with another three years of control will help them get jumpstarted with that. Eloy has his durability concerns and isn't a good defender, but if he is made available in the offseason there will be plenty of teams looking to acquire him. The White Sox won't be good while he's on this deal, so might as well sell high now.
Third, Jimenez has had his own issues with the team regarding his leadership. Jimenez has said he feels no desire to step up and be a leader after Chicago traded away some of the teams veterans at the deadline. Keeping Jimenez around to not lead what will likely be a young team.
The time to capitalize on Jimenez's value is now, and Chris Getz hopefully will realize that.