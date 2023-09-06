3 players who could shine for the Chiefs in Week 1 if Travis Kelce is out
If Travis Kelce is forced to miss the Kansas City Cheifs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, these players could benefit the most.
Chiefs player who could step up without Travis Kelce: Skyy Moore
The Chiefs' shoddy WR room leaves ample room for a breakout season from second-year Skyy Moore. A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Moore's target share was limited as a rookie — 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards — but there are positive indicators. He averaged 11.4 yards per catch and has the speed to reel off sizable gains in an offense built around Mahomes' big-play inclinations.
NFL expert Peter King expressed a ton of confidence in Moore's sophomore leap due to the WR's offseason workout regimen, which included extensive reps with Mahomes.
"Each of the last two years, [the Chiefs] have had giant defections in the receiving corps," King told NBC Sports. "I'm very bullish on Moore. It's because in the offseason, Skyy Moore found out where is Mahomes working out, and he just went there. All the time."
The key to a QB's heart is familiarity and Moore made sure to get in Mahomes' good graces this summer. That boosted connection could yield a more fruitful role for Moore, which is only amplified if Kelce misses time.
Kansas City lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, two of Mahomes' favorite WR targets, to free agency. Their replacements are Kadarius Toney, who is questionable for Week 1, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Moore is listed at No. 3 on the depth chart, but it's not hard to envision a path to a more prominent output — especially this week.