Chiefs Rumors: New Chris Jones suitors, Stephen A blasts front office, Moore
- Bleacher Report names four prime suitors for Chris Jones
- ESPN's Stephen A. Smith blasts the Chiefs' front office over Jones dispute
- NFL insiders think WR Skyy Moore has impact potential
Chiefs Rumors: Four potential trade suitors for Chris Jones
Chris Jones continues his Kansas City Chiefs holdout in search of a new long-term contract. The two-time Super Bowl champ, who finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, has already lost over $2 million in fines and he will continue to bleed money if his holdout lasts into the regular season.
It's a messy situation, with Jones due over $20 million this season and in line for a potential franchise tag next summer if the dispute doesn't resolve. Naturally, Jones has been a subject of trade rumors as a result. If the Chiefs don't want to pay him, surely another team will.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report was tasked with naming four teams who should take a stab at the Jones trade market. He lists the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers as four prime candidates to swing a trade for one of the NFL's top defensive linemen.
All four teams need reinforcements on the D-line. Jones is such a talent that he can elevate pretty much any group from mediocrity to proficiency. The Chiefs' Super Bowl run often gets chalked up to Patrick Mahomes and the offense, but Kansas City doesn't beat Philadelphia if Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense aren't shut out down the stretch. Jones was essential to Kansas City's dominance last season and his exit would have a potentially catastrophic impact on the Chiefs' defense.
That's what makes this holdout so confounding. The Chiefs can't get cheap now. They have the tools to win several more Super Bowls with Mahomes under center. It's certainly possible to keep the momentum going without Jones, but it gets harder. Why make it harder? Just pay the man.