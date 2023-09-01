Travis Kelce begs Chris Jones to end giant Chiefs Super Bowl repeat distraction
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce begged his friend Chris Jones to end a contract dispute that could distract from a Super Bowl repeat.
By Mark Powell
All was well with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. They had just won their second Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles, entering an offseason where their only alarming distraction was a possible contract extension for Chris Jones.
Jones is still under contract for another season, but he knows this is his last, best chance to receive a lucrative long-term extension. Jones is on the other side of 30 years old, and even though he plays a position at which he can thrive in his later years, don't expect the Chiefs to bank on that.
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce begs Chris Jones to end contract dispute
Travis Kelce understands the importance of Jones on the Chiefs defense, which is why he publicly pleaded with the star defensive lineman to end his contract dispute.
"Ah man, Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man. I don't get it. You must know something that I don't know because I just don't get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad. And I don't know what the situation is," Kelce said on Season 2 of the New Heights show featuring both Kelce brothers.
Kelce made sure to state that he doesn't have a full grasp on the situation. At this point, Jones has held out beyond the roster cut deadline. Jones has been placed on the reserve/did not report list, which frees up a spot on the Kansas City 53-man roster.
Jones has already forfeited over $2 million in fines, with more to come if he misses regular-season games. As much as he wants a long-term contract, the Chiefs are under no obligation to pay him more than his current contract suggests -- which is still upwards of $20 million!
Oh, and they can franchise tag Jones next offseason, too. The Jones drama is just beginning.