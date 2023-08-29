Adam Schefter gives Chiefs fans a heart attack with Chris Jones-related trade reveal
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave Kansas City Chiefs fans a heart attack by announcing a trade relating to Chris Jones...sort of.
By Mark Powell
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed a Kansas City Chiefs trade that DID NOT involve start defensive lineman Chris Jones. However, for those of us who often scroll through our Twitter timeline at the speed of light, it certainly made us pause.
Kansas City dealt for a defensive lineman within their own division, sending draft capital to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Neil Farrell. That move on the surface may not seem like much, but with Jones potentially willing to sit out into the regular season -- perhaps even Week 8 -- Kansas City needs some defensive line depth.
Schefter rightly pointed this out, but did so with some curious phrasing.
Adam, please think before you tweet! Chiefs Kingdom had a collective heart attack when the deal was announced by Schefter, not because they have anything against Farrell, but because Jones' name was attached.
Kansas City Chiefs trade for a Chris Jones backup plan
It's curious that the Raiders would be willing to help out Kansas City general manager Brett Veach in this instance, but draft picks are draft picks. A player who may have otherwise been on the chopping block now has a new home in Farrell.
Farrell was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and only played in four games as a rookie. He struggled to stand out on a crowded defensive line. In KC, perhaps without Jones, Farrell should slide right into the defensive line rotation on a team he ought to be very familiar with.
As for Jones, Veach and the KC front office remain committed to signing him long term. However, there is no guarantee that he'll report to practice anytime soon. Jones wants to get this deal done, as it's arguably his last, best chance to receive a lucrative long-term contract.