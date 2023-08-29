Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones big threat, preseason standout traded, CEH destination
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: One big threat remains in Chris Jones contract talks. Preseason standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been dealt. A Clyde-Edwards Helaire destination.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones running out of leverage
Chris Jones is running out of leverage with the Kansas City Chiefs. The star defensive end has already accrued a whopping $1.8 million in fines for missing out on mandatory team activities like training camp and preseason games. While that's an expensive holdout, it's affordable for a player like Jones, who is expected to make over $20 million this season.
The question remains though -- does Jones want to lose actual game checks. Those come at a steeper price tag, and limits the amount of money he would receive in his current deal, or any contract extension.
Article 20 of the CBA gives Kansas City a loophole to essentially save money on Jones's deal should he not report five days before the final preseason game. That date has passed, of course, but on Tuesday Brett Veach can place Jones on the reserve/did not report list, which gives the Chiefs an opportunity to use a roster exemption and withold game checks, should they choose. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has more details:
"So here’s how it works: At the cutdown, which is 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, the Chiefs will move Jones—if he hasn’t reported—to the reserve/did not report list. If he shows up, say, a week later, then Kansas City would likely apply for a two-game roster exemption during which the Chiefs can carry Jones without using a roster spot. And under this rule, if Jones doesn’t report by Tuesday, the Chiefs can choose not to pay Jones while using that exemption on him (once he’s activated, obviously, they will have to pay him)," Breer wrote.
That puts Jones between a rock and a hard place as he and his agent play hardball with one of the best front offices in football.