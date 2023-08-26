Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones trade suitor, Vikings trade proposal, Buechele’s last stand
Chiefs Rumors: Shane Buechele has one last chance to prove he's QB2
Whenever Kansas City Chiefs training camp began with Blaine Gabbert seemingly stepping into the role left vacant by now-retired Chad Henne, not many fans were expecting a backup quarterback battle. But Shane Buechele has ensured that we're getting one -- and it's going down to the wire.
Buechele has thrown the most pass attempts in the Chiefs first two preseason games at 28, and has been both efficient and productive when he's been on the field. All told, the former Texas and SMU standout has gone 21-of-28 for 260 yards (9.3 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns and one interception. He's also added two rushes for 14 yards.
Gabbert, for his part, has also been quite good, going 11-of-16 for 179 yards (11.2 yards per attempt) with three scores and no interceptions.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted the improvements from Buechele in training camp and in the preseason when speaking to the media recently, though, and it seems like the preseason finale on Saturday against the Browns could be a deciding factor between the third-year QB and Gabbert.
“Well he looks more comfortable, and I think in a crazy way, Blaine (Gabbert) has been good for him and bringing out the best in him, you know, the competition,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “Blaine is competing like crazy too, so it’s been a good challenge there for him but he’s doing a nice job, more time coming up here, so we’ll see how both of them do.”
It would stand to reason that, if Buechele and Gabbert are on a level playing field, that the younger option might be favorable for the Chiefs to continue his development. But Reid values his quarterback depth perhaps more than any coach in the NFL. As such, Buechele will undoubtedly have to earn that backup quarterback job in his final preseason outing if he's going to be in that role.