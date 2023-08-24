3 Chiefs on the chopping block entering final preseason game
When it comes to what the Kansas City Chiefs roster will look like come Week 1 of the regular season, the biggest question -- and rightfully so -- for many fans is if Defensive Player of the Year candidate Chris Jones will be with the team at that point. Jones has been holding out throughout training camp and the preseason and recently stated on X (formerly Twitter) that he'd be willing to continue the holdout up until Week 8 of the regular season.
Despite that being the focal point of the Chiefs preseason, though, there are still a multitude of other players who have been fighting for their spots on the eventual 53-man roster. Some players have seized that opportunity and earned a spot. Others have also performed well but could still be pushed out due to the depth in the building. Then there's the group that has simply not been as good as they've needed to be.
With just one preseason game against the Cleveland Browns remaining before it'll be time for roster cut decisions, these three players appear to be on the chopping block and will likely be cut from the 53-man when the time comes.
3. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE
Coming out of Florida State as a once heralded recruit, there was a reason that the Chiefs drafted Joshua Kaindoh in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He appeared to have the physical tools necessary to put it together at the NFL level and be, at a minimum, a rotational piece off the edge.
To put it plainly, that hasn't happened. He played just 46 snaps as a rookie in a super-limited role before he was placed on Injured Reserve in October, but then didn't log a single snap with the defense in his sophomore campaign.
That made this training camp and preseason quite crucial for Kaindoh, but he hasn't answered the bell. He's made almost no impact in the preseason action to this point in terms of the box score, but the eye test has backed that up too as he's struggled to consistently generate any kind of pressure or movement in his matchups in the trenches.
With back-to-back first-rounders being spent on George Karlaftis and Felx Anudike-Uzomah along with Mike Danna, Malik Herring, and rookie BJ Thompson, this is starting to look like the end of the line for Kaindoh.
The physical talent of the former fourth-rounder will likely make him an easy pickup for one of the other 31 NFL teams, but in all likelihood, the Chiefs have better options to fill out the depth on the edge than a player who just hasn't delivered the results they were hoping for.