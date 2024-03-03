Chiefs asking price for L’Jarius Sneed could be out of the Steelers price range
To fill at least one of their pressing needs this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly could look to the trade market, albeit unconventionally so. And it would be a major swing from Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin's team if they were able to land one of the best available cornerbacks this offseason, Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed.
According to reports, the Steelers have expressed interest in Sneed already this offseason. That, however, is complicated by the Chiefs' desire to retain him. As of now, it has been reported that Kansas City will try to negotiate a long-term contract over the next week but, if a deal is not reached, then the Chiefs will place the franchise tag on the cornerback and, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, would be willing to explore a tag-and-trade for Sneed.
On the surface, that would make a ton of sense for the Steelers. Yes, trading for Sneed on the tag would all but necessitate Pittsburgh then signing him to a long-term contract in their own right. Given the hole at cornerback with Joey Porter Jr. and question marks returning for 2024, it could be well worth that.
However, there could be some trepidation if the reported Chiefs asking price for a Chiefs trade is to be believed.
NFL Rumors: L'Jarius Sneed trade price could be too rich for Steelers
Multiple reports, notably from Rapoport and The Athletic's Dianna Russini, have indicated that the Chiefs are looking for a second-round pick in return for a Sneed trade. That's fair value given Sneed's age, performance, and market, especially when you look at recent deals like the Jalen Ramsey trade from Los Angeles to Miami, which cost the Dolphins a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long.
That type of price, however, could be detrimental to the Steelers. It's worth it for the right player, sure, and Sneed might well be the right player for this defense. However, this is also a roster in Pittsburgh right now that needs offensive line help, linebacker help, safety help, and, oh yeah, might also be in the QB market as well this offseason. Giving up a second-round pick when the club only has seven total selections as of now would be a hindrance to building further through the draft.
In no way does that mean that the Steelers should just balk on a Sneed trade just because of the price. They should first go to the negotiating table and try to work out a better deal. Even if that doesn't work, it should still be a consideration for the franchise with their need at the position after Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson were near-disastrous in 2023.
What this asking price does indicate, though, is that the Steelers will have a tougher decision to make than it might seem upon first glance. This won't be a no-brainer deal for Pittsburgh to make should it open up further as a realistic possibility.