5 best trade packages to land Chiefs star CB L'Jarius Sneed after being tagged
Things are moving quickly for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, the latest development regarding star cornerback and pending free agent L'Jarius Sneed. With the Super Bowl champs having both him and Chris Jones looking for new contracts and potentially new homes, there's a lot for general manager Brett Veach to consider. But it seems that consideration and priority list has been made.
On Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported that the Chiefs are placing the $19 million franchise tag on Sneed with the priority being to sign Jones to a long-term extension. Schultz also mentions that Kansas City plans to "see what happens" with Sneed. But that comes just one day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chiefs were open to a tag-and-trade scenario with the cornerback.
That's looking more like a reality than ever before. So what could the Chiefs get for Sneed and who could be willing to pay that premium? Let's take a look at the potential L'Jarius Sneed trade packages Kansas City and Veach may have to consider.
5. Arizona Cardinals trade package for L'Jarius Sneed
Jonathan Gannon taking over the Arizona Cardinals as the head coach was not unanimously viewed as favorable at the time of the hiring last offseason. After his first year on the job, though, the general consensus seems to be that the Cardinals have the right guy and are heading in the right direction much more rapidly than expected.
Even better for Arizona is that they have a prime opportunity to even further expedite the process with their current position. They have two first-round picks including one in the Top 5, three third-round picks, and nearly $50 million in cap space. There is simply a lot of room to work.
This is also a defense that, in the simplest terms, needs some stars and playmaking ability. L'Jarius Sneed is someone who would qualify. So for me, it would make sense for the Cardinals to get a bit more aggressive than some others might by going after this trade with the Chiefs to make it happen and send a second-round pick.
That's possibly the best deal the Chiefs could get, especially with that second-rounder being a Top 40 pick still. But the Cardinals can afford it, being able to trade back from the Texans' pick at the end of the first, or trade up from one of their third-rounders. Landing Sneed with plenty of flexibility to sign him long-term while still having a multitude of draft ammo could set Arizona up tremendously.