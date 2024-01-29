Chiefs defense takes massive hit ahead of Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their top pass rushers for Super Bowl 58 due to a season-ending injury.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years. On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game to clinch their spot in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Nev., where they will face the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City advanced to the big game due in part to the play of the defense and the game plan from coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, which shut down Baltimore's offense, led by quarterback and NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. The defense pressured Jackson 22 times and recorded four sacks.
Ahead of Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs will be without one of their better pass rushers.
According to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game. He is ruled out for Super Bowl 58.
This is a huge loss for the Chiefs, as Omenihu shined during his first season with the team.
Omenihu missed the first six games of the season after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Upon his return, Omenihu recorded 28 total tackles (18 solo, 10 assisted), seven sacks (third-most on the team), five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles (tied for second-most on the team).
In the Chiefs' first two playoff games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, Omenihu recorded two combined tackles in all. But in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, Omenihu recorded a strip sack on Jackson in the second quarter.
By the end of the season, the Chiefs looked like a team that was destined for an early playoff elimination. After all, the offense was in shambles due to a lack of protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the offensive line and countless drops from wide receivers. But their defense has played strongly all year and kept them in games. Once the playoffs started, the Chiefs were firing on all cylinders.
The 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC for a reason, as they boast tons of stars on both defense and offense. Not having Omenihu available is a big loss for the Chiefs heading into Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11.