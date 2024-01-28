NFL fans rip Lamar Jackson for Ravens loss in AFC Championship: Best memes and tweets
Lamar Jackson's disappointing performance in the AFC Championship Game did nothing to quiet questions about his ability to perform in the playoffs.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were out to prove they have what it takes to get to a Super Bowl this year. And then they ran into the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
What had been an MVP season for Jackson ended in frustration and disappointment as Baltimore fell 17-10.
While he had his moments, Jackson's performance isn't going help shake any of the accusations that he shrinks in the playoffs.
Best memes and tweets as Lamar Jackson takes a beating for AFC Championship Game performance
Jackson had two of the most impressive plays of the game when he caught his own pass and shrugged off a sack before throwing a touchdown pass.
However, his negative plays were ultimately more meaningful. He completed just five passes in the first half and lost a fumble after the Chiefs went up 14-7.
The play that sealed the game was a bad interception into triple coverage. The decision to throw that ball was questionable enough, but a better ball might have put the Ravens in position to draw a pass-interference penalty. Instead, the quarterback put it nowhere near his receiver and the Chiefs got away with contact in the endzone.
Zay Flowers' goal-line fumble was extremely costly and did Jackson no favors. Nor did a series of questionable calls by the refs. However, the Ravens still had opportunities to flip the script on the Chiefs and Jackson came up short.
Jackson is an outstanding quarterback, but the difference between his play and Patrick Mahomes' was notable. Just as Josh Allen suffers under the Mahomes comparison, the Ravens star will have to outperform Mahomes if he wants to prove himself capable of winning a Super Bowl. He didn't this time. Now his season is over and he'll have to wait another year to prove the doubters wrong.