Best Twitter reactions to Lamar Jackson's and Patrick Mahomes' magic plays
The AFC Championship is already living up to the hype, with Lamar Jackson even catching one of his own passes.
The AFC Championship is already living up to the hype, with the Chiefs leading the Ravens 17-7 at halftime. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have each created magic like only they can in the first half, and the internet is loving it.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to back-to-back touchdown drives to open his day, and he's made the Ravens' #1-ranked defense look mortal in the process. He's already hit Travis Kelce nine times for 96 yards and a touchdown, with two plays in particular standing out.
Lamar Jackson has made some magic of his own, with an incredible escape and touchdown pass to tie the game, then what honestly might be one of the greatest plays a quarterback has ever made, a pass to himself that gave Chiefs fans Marcus Mariota PTSD.
Lamar and Mahomes are putting on a show like only they can, and we still have a half left for more magic
The Ravens are going to need even more highlight-worthy plays from Lamar if they want to advance to their first Super Bowl since 2013, but they'll also need to find a way to do what few people ever have: slow down Patrick Mahomes. Whichever team makes the Super Bowl, it's clear that we're all winners for getting to watch these two greats go toe-to-toe.