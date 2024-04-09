Chiefs have serious competition for Xavier Worthy, including a team in the top five
All signs point to former Texas star wide receiver Xavier Worthy being a first-round draft selection.
By John Buhler
Who says the NFL Scouting Combine cannot help your draft stock? Even though Xavier Worthy has good tape out there for days from his time at Texas, he needed a blistering 40-time to ensure us all that he is indeed going in the first round. He broke John Ross' record in Indianapolis. While straight-line speed does nothing for me at other positions, I can get behind it with a fast-footed pass-catcher.
Although the Kansas City Chiefs have long been tied to him near the bottom of the first round, they could have some competition for him come draft day. All signs point toward the Chiefs having to trade up from No. 32 to get him, but who saw this coming? Apparently, the Arizona Cardinals, who are picking at No. 4, had Worthy in town for a top-30 visit. He also visited with the Chicago Bears Monday.
Truth be told, this may be teams picking at the top of the second round like Arizona and Chicago doing their due diligence. However, the Cardinals are a serious trade-back candidate picking at No. 4. Honestly, maybe the Bears could trade back from No. 9 to get Caleb Williams his wide receiver? Chicago doesn't need to with where they are picking, but what if Arizona moved out of the top 10?
Ian Rapoport's latest on Worthy's draft worthiness has us all thinking about where he could go.
For the record, Worthy should not be coming off the board any higher than WR4. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze should all go before him. If you want to take Nabers' LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of him, that is totally fine. Worthy should be coming off the board somewhere in the WR4 to WR6 range with Thomas and UGA's Ladd McConkey.
Let's discuss what is a likelier outcome: Kansas City trading up for Worthy or Arizona trading back?
Kansas City Chiefs to face stiff competition for Texas WR Xavier Worthy
This is a very interesting question for a few reasons. The first is, aren't the Cardinals all about taking Harrison at No. 4? He should be the first non-quarterback taken, but someone could give Arizona a Godfather offer to move up to No. 4. If that were to happen, Arizona may need to settle for any of the other aforementioned wide receivers. For upside and explosiveness reasons, they may like Worthy.
The second is Kansas City is a team with very few holes. I mean, the Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls. However, wide receiver and replacing L'Jarius Sneed in the back-end of their defense remain glaring issues this title-contending team must address. So with that in mind, it may serve the Chiefs to trade up to get their guy in round one, even if he were to play a position viewed as a luxury.
And finally, it is all about Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. In his brief time leading the Arizona front office, he has been a wheeler and dealer, never afraid to move up and down the draft board to get the right collection of assets he wants. He traded twice in the first-round last year, resulting in Arizona landing its book-end tackle of the future in Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State.
Ultimately, while I do think the Chiefs will have competition for Worthy in the first round, I think Arizona will have already taken a wide receiver by that point. However, if they were to move back in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, centered around a package including the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks, that would have my intrigue. No. 23 seems like a fair place to take Worthy in the first round, in my opinion.
Kansas City should keep an eye on what a few teams do before them, especially regarding Arizona.