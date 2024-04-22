Chiefs could rebuild offense around Patrick Mahomes in latest mock draft
Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be all smiles if the 2024 NFL Draft goes according to how this mock from Price Carter of Arrowhead Addict projects.
By Lior Lampert
As the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, it appears that the team will continue working diligently to replenish the supporting cast around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes if the final seven-round mock draft from Arrowhead Addict's Price Carter is any indication.
The 2024 NFL Draft is only days away, and Carter projects the Chiefs to spend five of their seven picks on offensive players, providing an in-depth analysis of why Kansas City will make these selections.
Chiefs appear focused on an offense-oriented NFL Draft strategy based on the latest mock
Price kicks off his mock draft with a bang, forecasting the Chiefs to pick Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the first round -- which is especially noteworthy amid the uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice and his ongoing legal matter.
Next, Price predicts Kansas City will spend the No. 64 pick on Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, citing his unique blend of size and athleticism and the team's lack of a starting-caliber left tackle.
In Round 3, Price suggests that the Chiefs will attempt to find their successor for future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce by drafting Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott, pointing out how the latter's stock has skyrocketed since putting on an impressive combine performance.
Despite landing Amegadjie in the second round, Price anticipates the Chiefs to continue fortifying the offensive front, selecting interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin to replace Nick Allegretti (who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency).
Last but not least, Price has Kansas City taking Washington running back Dillon Johnson with their fifth-round selection, highlighting the need for the Chiefs to find Isiah Pacheco a more reliable backfield mate.
We have grown accustomed to the explosive plays and high-scoring outputs we have seen over the years when thinking of Mahomes and the Chiefs. But their defense was the unit that propelled them to win a second consecutive title this past season, which is why Price believes Kansas City could benefit from addressing several positions of need on the offensive side of the ball.