Potential Chiefs, NFL punishments for Rashee Rice revealed by insider
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice developed into the team's top wide receiver during their Super Bowl run. Now, the Chiefs may have to defend their championship without him.
By Kinnu Singh
Over the past year, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reaped the fruits of his labor. He was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 55 overall pick, instantaneously making him a millionaire. He was lucky enough to be drafted by the Chiefs, and he couldn't dream of a better landing spot — Kansas City head coach Andy Reid schemes open wideouts better than any other offense. To make things even sweeter, the Chiefs were in the process of kick-starting a dynasty, so Rice ended his rookie campaign as a Super Bowl championship.
Then, one mistake unraveled everything. Rice is facing eight felony charges after he caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.
Chiefs should be prepared to play without Rashee Rice in 2024
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes that the Chiefs should be prepared for Rice to miss "all or part of the 2024 season, whether it's because he's on the Commissioner Exempt list ... or whether he's suspended without pay if he pleads guilty to one ore more charges in the coming months."
Rice could be disciplined in accordance with the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league may opt for a significant suspension after recent player incidents involving street racing and excessive racing, including a fatal crash caused by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in 2021. Although Rice's actions didn't result in death, the crash left at least seven people injured.
The league will likely allow the legal process to play out before levying any punishment. The NFL has been closely monitoring developments in the incident, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week.
The charges against Rice include one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury, according to Dallas police. More charges could be on the way — Rice and four other men were seen walking away from the crash immediately, but he has not been charged for leaving the scene of an accident.
The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony that could be punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a a five-figure monetary fine up to $10,000.
Kansas City may ultimately have to defend their Super Bowl championship without Rice, who finished his rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games.
The Chiefs began their voluntary offseason program on Monday. Reid said Rice ix expected to participate in Phase 1 of the program through virtual meetings. The two-week phase of the program is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehab.