4 remaining free agents for Chiefs to avoid like the plague
The Kansas City Chiefs are a desired destination after coming off a Super Bowl victory. However, there are some free agents that would be a huge mistake for them.
By Nick Villano
1. Chase Young, Defensive End
The Chiefs could look to bolster their defensive line around Chris Jones. There are a ton of intriguing options still available. Danielle Hunter hasn't been signed, and he might have been the best edge entering the market. Jadeveon Clowney showed he still had some gas left in the tank in Baltimore. DJ Wonnum, Bud Dupree, and Kyle Van Noy could be fun, cheap options for the Chiefs. Yet, the most intriguing name possibly on the market in general is Chase Young.
The former second-overall pick was traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of last season. The Commanders were looking to rebuild the defense, and Young never ended up being the franchise piece they thought he was going to be. If any team was going to get the best out of Young, it was going to be the 49ers.
Young was not good in San Fran. He did get a sack in the Super Bowl, so that might sway the Chiefs, but it shouldn't. Before that, he hadn't had a full sack in a game since November 19th against the Packers. He never had more than three total tackles in a game with the 49ers, and his impact was muted in every aspect of the game.
Say what you will about Young. He's faced injuries that have definitely impacted his ability to change the game, but when he was handed an opportunity on a team that literally played in the Super Bowl, all he did was lose playing time. The Chiefs don't need to pay for that with so much still available.