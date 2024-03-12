4 remaining free agents for Chiefs to avoid like the plague
The Kansas City Chiefs are a desired destination after coming off a Super Bowl victory. However, there are some free agents that would be a huge mistake for them.
By Nick Villano
2. Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver
This is the one that so many analysts will love to talk about. Odell Beckham Jr. has so much hype around him still. He does deserve it for what he did in the past. He was legitimately one of the best wide receivers of this era, but his era has come and gone. Yet, somehow, he still got the Baltimore Ravens to pay him $15 million last season. The Chiefs couldn't do that if they wanted to, but even if Beckham accepts less, the Chiefs should tell him to do it somewhere else.
Usually, we'd say take a shot on a former superstar coming off his first season back from a torn ACL, but Beckham is a different case. The main reason for that is he took an entire season off after his injury. Beckham got hurt playing in the Super Bowl for the Rams, and he remained unsigned for all of 2022. He returned to a revamped wide receiver room in Baltimore, which also used a first-round pick on Zay Flowers.
Beckham is also 31 years old, and he's been dealing with injuries for years. He had just 565 yards this season despite playing 14 games. That's not nearly good enough, especially considering he played with the NFL MVP at quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Do we really think he'd be better with Patrick Mahomes?