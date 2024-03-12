4 remaining free agents for Chiefs to avoid like the plague
The Kansas City Chiefs are a desired destination after coming off a Super Bowl victory. However, there are some free agents that would be a huge mistake for them.
By Nick Villano
3. Darnell Mooney, Wide Receiver
Darnell Mooney will have one team salivating this offseason due to his speed. Unfortunately, he doesn't really bring much else to the table. Outside of a few good games in 2022 before getting hurt, Mooney has been all sizzle and no steak. Even with his 1,000-yard season in 2021, Mooney was never able to justify his stats. Justin Fields has been begging for someone to step up for him. He finally got it this season with DJ Moore, but Mooney has been given opportunity after opportunity, and nothing has come of it.
We're not saying that Patrick Mahomes is anything close to Fields in terms of talent, but Mooney is just another also-ran that Mahomes can't fix. This is Kadarius Toney without the attitude problems. That doesn't mean he's good. It just means he's not a headache. ESPN reports that the Chiefs have an interest in Mooney. On paper it makes sense, but it's a BAD IDEA.
Of course, Matt Nagy saw the best out of Mooney, but that was three seasons ago. Mooney hasn't been able to eclipse 500 yards since then. He's a big-play threat like so many other talented wide receivers, but something just doesn't click for him.
The Chiefs are usually a soft landing spot for wide receivers having issues breaking out, but Mahomes deserves better. There are actual risks worth taking in this year's free agency class.