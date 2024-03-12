4 remaining free agents for Chiefs to avoid like the plague
The Kansas City Chiefs are a desired destination after coming off a Super Bowl victory. However, there are some free agents that would be a huge mistake for them.
By Nick Villano
The Kansas City Chiefs had all eyes on them this offseason. They had two of the best NFL free agents in the league, Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed. They placed a franchise tag on Sneed and just agreed to a five-year contract with Jones that could be worth up to $158 million if he hits every single incentive. Things can trade (like a Sneed trade), but OverTheCap's numbers show them over the salary cap already.
That doesn't stop a team from spending. It just means the cap gymnastics have to go into overdrive. So, the Chiefs can still upgrade this offseason. The one position everyone has circled for the Chiefs is wide receiver.
The Kansas City Chiefs can't afford a big mistake in free agency now that they signed Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed
There are some very intriguing names on the market, but some names feel like a trap. They have the big name and previous production, but they either aren't what the Chiefs need or not worth the risk. These four players (three of which are wide receivers) are not worth the price the Chiefs would need to pay.
4. Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would be a very enticing player to target for the Chiefs, but he's not going to fix their issues. He's coming off a season where he had under 600 yards (in 14 games), and he only has one 1,000-yard season to his name (1,008 yards in 2021). Since the Cardinals gave the Baltimore Ravens a first-round pick for his services, he's been at best a second wide receiver production-wise.
Yet, the Chiefs would have to sign him and make him their first on the depth chart if his contract dictates anything. Maybe he would accept a role behind Rashee Rice, but it just doesn't seem like it's worth the price. That's why the Chiefs cut Marquez Valdez Scantling. It's not because they didn't like what he brought to the table, but it's because he was too expensive. To take that money and just spend it on Hollywood would be a mistake.