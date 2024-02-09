Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
The NFL offseason is just about here, and teams are spending hours pining through free agency, trade possibilities, the NFL Draft, and more. Every team has found its head coach. Many staff members are hired. Teams are now looking at the depth chart and the changes coming. The first major moment in the offseason is free agency, which begins in about a month.
On March 13, dozens if not hundreds of players will find new homes. This is a fascinating free agency class. There are some great players in this class, but some of them aren't allowed or likely won't get the franchise tag. That is going to lead to some insane spending next month.
There are also many teams with a spending purse that rises into the tens of millions of dollars. Eighteen teams have more than $20 million in cap space. Ten teams have more than $40 million in cap space. Some really good teams have a surprising amount of spending money. The Houston Texans have more than $69 million in spending cap. The Detroit Lions can spend $58 million without cutting anyone. Cincinnati can recover from a rough season with $59 million. So, what are they going to spend it on? Let's go over the top 30 free agents in the NFL.
Honorable Mention
Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders: This is a huge drop from one year to another. Josh Jacobs was coming off a career year last offseason and got a franchise tag for his efforts. He was not nearly as good, as injuries and an ineffective offense hurt his stock. We see a reset on offense for the Raiders. Future Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Chidobe Awuzie - Cincinnati Bengals: Chidobe Awuzie had a decent season coming off a torn ACL in 2022. He's a low-impact, low-reward cornerback who goes and does his job. We don't see a huge contract coming his way, but he should get a decent raise on a one or two-year deal to prove himself. He won't be too expensive, so most teams can afford him. He has ties to California, so we see him heading back that way. Future Team: San Francisco 49ers
Lavonte David - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in line to lose some legends. They do have $47 million to spend and a surprise NFC South championship under their belt. Will they bring all of their veterans back? We see them saying goodbye to at least one (more on that later), but we see David seeing what's out there and deciding Florida is his best bet. Future Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner's return to the Seahawks was a fun plotline last season, but it's likely a one-year wonder. He was amazing this year, compiling 168 tackles. He still has a lot left in the tank, and a team will give him a chance to produce on the biggest stage. Future Team: Dallas Cowboys
Gabe Davis - Buffalo Bills: The Buffalo Bills have some wild changes coming this offseason. After what can only be described as a tumultuous season, only Sean McDermott and Josh Allen should feel safe. Everything and anything should be changed to make this a true contender. Gabe Davis is a free agent, and it seems pretty clear he will be moving on. Future Team: New York Giants