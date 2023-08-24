3 Chiefs on the chopping block entering final preseason game
- Former fourth-rounder up against the odds
- UDFA has earned a practice squad spot, but not the 53-man
- Chiefs fan favorite might end up being cut
1. Deneric Prince, RB
Outside of Justyn Ross, you could make the case that no player at Chiefs training camp has captured the attention and hearts of fans more than Deneric Prince.
The undrafted rookie out of Tulsa has been making waves essentially since he arrived on the field, making a number of highlight-reel plays in the ground game during practice and then showing some flashes in preseason action as well, both as a running back and as a return-man.
Unfortunately, Prince might not have shown quite enough juice in live-game action this preseason to earn his 53-man roster spot. In the opener against the Saints, he registered just 14 yards on four carries, following that up with six carries for 20 years, albeit with a touchdown, in the second preseason outing against the Cardinals.
Working further against the Chiefs rookie in that capacity is the fact that La'Mical Perine, a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Jets, has flashed more consistently in preseason action out of the backfield.
Given that this is already a crowded position group that could also see former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire either be cut or traded when the day comes, Prince was always fighting an uphill battle. There is still a chance he torches the Browns in the preseason finale but, barring that, it seems more likely that he'll be pushed off of the roster with hopes of joining the practice squad.