3 Chiefs on the chopping block entering final preseason game
- Former fourth-rounder up against the odds
- UDFA has earned a practice squad spot, but not the 53-man
- Chiefs fan favorite might end up being cut
2. Kahlef Hailassie, CB
An undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, all the indications from training camp practices and the two preseason contests indicate that the Chiefs stumbled onto a hidden gem in this rookie class when they signed Kahlef Hailassie.
In the two preseason games to this point, Hailassie has proven his playmaking abilities, something he'd already put on display for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the coaching staff in practice. He's registered three tackles, one interception and one pass defense in live-game action thus far.
If the Chiefs were hurting at cornerback, Hailassie would be an easy pick to keep on the 53-man roster. That, however, is not the case. L'Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson appear entrenched as starters while guys like Joshua Williams, Nic Jones, Dicaprio Bootle, veteran Lamar Jackson and others may have a leg up on Hailassie given their draft pedigree and/or experience.
In an ideal world, the Chiefs would love to get the UDFA corner onto the practice squad given what he's shown them in camp and the preseason. However, he's likely performed too well for that to be viable. Unless he goes berserk in the preseason finale against the Browns, the fact of the matter is that Hailassie will probably get scooped up and be playing somewhere else this season.