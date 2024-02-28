5 best trade packages to land Chiefs star CB L'Jarius Sneed after being tagged
1. Pittsburgh Steelers trade package for L'Jarius Sneed
From where I'm sitting, no team makes more sense for a L'Jarius Sneed than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, this is a team with a ton of questions this offseason with needs to fill at center, tackle, linebacker, and potentially quarterback in addition to the need at cornerback. But mapping out their draft picks and how the Steelers could fill these needs, cornerback feels like the most obvious choice to look somewhere other than the draft.
A big reason for that is that the Steelers just used a Top 40 pick on Joey Porter Jr. a season ago. He came into his own as his rookie season wore on, but the group around him is the real problem. Patrick Peterson looked like a shell of the former Pro Bowler he was, Levi Wallace as just flat-out bad often throughout the year, and the depth is lacking on top of that.
They absolutely need a player like L'Jarius Sneed in the secondary and they have a sneaky-good assortment of draft capital to make a deal happen. They don't have to get overly aggressive and offer a second-round pick, but they could very well offer a third-rounder and a Day 3 pick in exchange for Sneed and a future Day 3 pick to get a deal done before then working out how to ink Sneed to a long-term contract financially.
For as much as replacing Kenny Pickett or any offensive move of that ilk could help the Steelers, the backbone of this team remains its defense. So going out and upgrading the clearest weakness on that side of the ball in such a massive way in-tandem with other forthcoming moves this offseason could do wonders for Pittsburgh's chances moving forward.