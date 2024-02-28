5 best trade packages to land Chiefs star CB L'Jarius Sneed after being tagged
2. Philadelphia Eagles trade package for L'Jarius Sneed
Things have gotten much more dire than anyone really expected with the Philadelphia Eagles as we go into the 2024 offseason. Obviously, the late-season collapse that cost the club a chance of winning the NFC East is part of that, as was the Wild Card Round loss to Tampa Bay. But this is also a roster and a defense in particular that is getting older quickly, most notably in the secondary.
We know that Darius Slay has been a pillar for the Eagles since his arrival. Meanwhile, the revival of James Bradberry after he was looked at as a cast-off has been remarkably valuable for Philadelphia. But both of those starters on the outside have concerns about their age moving forward and there are no readymade reinforcements waiting in the wings for Philly right now.
That's why cornerback has always been considered a priority for the Eagles in the 2024 offseason, and they could look to make an aggressive move to get one when it comes to the possibility of a L'Jarius Sneed trade.
Yes, the Eagles would have to maneuver a bit to make a long-term extension with Sneed work as they have about $15 million in cap space on the books right now. But they also have a pair of second-round picks, meaning they have the draft capital flexibility to really make an aggressive play for Sneed when dealing with the Chiefs.
The Eagles were expected to be involved in Sneed's free agency quite heavily, so it only stands to reason that they'd also be aggressively in the mix for the cornerback's tag-and-trade market as well.