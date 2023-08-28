Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones agent frenzy, Carson Wentz lurking, Skyy-high expectations
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Chris Jones' agent starts a frenzy. Is Carson Wentz a possible free-agent target? Skyy Moore keeps impressing.
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: A realistic 2023 projection for Skyy Moore
Rookie Rashee Rice has received more hype than Skyy Moore this offseason, but that's only because he's the new Chiefs wideout on the block. Moore isn't going away anytime soon.
The 2022 second-rounder put together an unassuming rookie season with 22 catches for 250 yards, nabbing his first career touchdown in the biggest game of his life in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles.
Could that touchdown be a sign of better things to come in 2023?
Arrowhead Addict's Josh Fann gave his realistic projection of Moore's second year in the league in which Moore would at least double his receiving total from his first year. That adds up to roughly 600-plus receiving yards.
It's a fair bar to set considering the thin state of the Chiefs' receiving corps this year, and many in Chiefs camp have already started to sing the praises of the young and speedy wideout. Compared to his Kansas City peers, Moore didn't develop into a key piece of the offense last season; he finished fourth in snaps among wide receivers, leapfrogged by both late signing Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson.
As Fann predicts, Moore's Year 2 should see him achieve more success as a consistent contributor with one year of experience under his belt. Let's just not get carried away with any outrageous predictions.