Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones agent frenzy, Carson Wentz lurking, Skyy-high expectations
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Carson Wentz saddling up to be Mahomes' backup in near future
No, not this again. Please end this torture.
Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has slipped back into Chiefs kingdom like a slithering snake as he continues to weigh his free agent options. Spoiler: he doesn't have many.
After disastrous seasons with the Colts and Commanders, Wentz has gone to desperate measures to increase his appeal to QB-needy teams. An Instagram post of his cringe-y fashion choices didn't really do the trick, so he's apparently gone a more direct route.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this past offseason, and there was "some dialogue about Wentz potentially joining the Chiefs down the road." The two sides appear receptive to "keeping that communication open."
So as the QB2 battle between Shane Buechele and Blaine Gabbert rages on, Wentz remains lurking in the shadows waiting for his zillionth opportunity to live up to his first-round potential. How should Chiefs fans feel about this? Uneasy, at the very least.
Potentially handing the reins to a quarterback who left black marks on his last two franchises and has a history of cruel disappointments does not inspire any confidence. If Gabbert feels like the safest option to backup Patrick Mahomes, Wentz is the wild card who could throw the Chiefs' season into dark chaos or (and there's always a glimmer of hope with him) keep the team competitive in an emergency.
Personally, we'd go with the clean slate Gabbert. But it's the Chiefs' season to gamble away.