Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones big threat, preseason standout traded, CEH destination
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: One big threat remains in Chris Jones contract talks. Preseason standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been dealt. A Clyde-Edwards Helaire destination.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: A Clyde Edwards-Helaire trade destination
With Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon expected to take most of the carries in Kansas City this season, former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be the odd man out. The LSU product performed well early in his career, but has had health problems that kept him off the field. Pacheco, meanwhile, has thrived in the starting role, and would like to keep it that way.
McKinnon offers Patrick Mahomes an elite receiving weapon out of the backfield, something that CEH lacks. However, he's talented enough and still in his prime, so Edwards-Helaire could be dealt for a late-round draft pick if Brett Veach desires. One team which lacks much backfield depth is the Minnesota Vikings, which Bleacher Report suggested should trade for CEH.
"Edwards-Helaire has a first-round draft pedigree and can do some damage as a receiver out of the backfield. The Chiefs had him playing multiple receiver positions the week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl before he was a healthy scratch.
The Vikings are one of the few teams who could still add a back to their offense. With Dalvin Cook gone, they'll be relying on Alexander Mattison to shoulder most of the workload. But there's room for someone like CEH to work as a third-down back," Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine noted.
Whether it be Minnesota or another RB-needy team, Edwards-Helaire could be dealt as soon as Tuesday if the price is right.