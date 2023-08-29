Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones big threat, preseason standout traded, CEH destination
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: One big threat remains in Chris Jones contract talks. Preseason standout Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been dealt. A Clyde-Edwards Helaire destination.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs rumors: Ihmir Smith-Marsette traded to Panthers
Despite an impressive preseason highlight reel, the Chiefs had no room on the roster for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. As Kansas City tries to decrease its roster to 53 players, wide receiver is a position of depth. Smith-Marsette, as talented as he is, would've been an odd man out.
So, the Chiefs flipped the talented wideout to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round pick swap. That may not sound like much -- and it isn't -- but receiving any draft capital for a player they would have otherwise let go for free is a win for Brett Veach and Co.
As for Carolina, Smith-Marsette fits in nicely with rookie QB Bryce Young, and a wide receiver room which is otherwise struggling with short-term injuries. The team's official website explained the urgency:
"In 16 career games with the Vikings and Bears, he has six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns (21.8 per reception). The Panthers have some short-term injury issues at receiver (with DJ Chark Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr. missing the preseason finale) and were looking for some help in the return game as well."
This trade likely opens up even more playing time for the likes of Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice on the Chiefs young receiving corps.