Chiefs Rumors: Eric Bieniemy mistake, Danny Shelton out, Charles HOF case
- Jamaal Charles has been nominated for the PFHOF
- Danny Shelton's time with the team is over
- Did Kansas City fumble a bag with Eric Bieniemy?
By Josh Wilson
Did the Chiefs really make a mistake with Eric Bieniemy?
These numbers need to be taken with a spoonful of salt, because we are, after all, just two weeks into the NFL season. But so far, the Chiefs watching Eric Bieniemy walk out the door into a lateral new position looks like a miserable choice.
Look at how things have changed for the Commanders and Chiefs in offensive rank:
- Points: Chiefs down 21; Commanders up 17
- Yards: Chiefs down 8; Commanders up 1
Washington does have a new full-time starting quarterback in Sam Howell, but the general consensus is he's not much better than Taylor Heinicke.
Yet, with similar weapons in 2023, Bieniemy is making this team look pretty good as offensive coordinator, while the Chiefs are looking somewhat tepid under new (but also old) coordinator Matt Nagy.
Kansas City's receivers are returning to form after a terrible start, and the team does have a pretty good quarterback under center, so they should be just fine. But would they be even better, more tactical with Eric Bieniemy calling the plays?
Probably.
It also has to be recalled that Bieniemy's departure was not all up to the Chiefs. His contract was up and there was nothing tying him to Kansas City. It's not as if he got the boot.
In his introductory presser with Washington, he was fairly clear that part of his reasoning for going to Washington was to embrace discomfort. Bieniemy has been passed over for head coaching jobs, and going to Washington and finding success would do much more for his resume than continuing to win with what some have pointed to as a "stacked cast" for him to work with in Kansas City.
So did Kansas City screw this one up? Or is this a nothingburger story?
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. The Chiefs may have been able to be more aggressive to keep Bieniemy, but they also probably recognized that the moment had passed for both parties.
Let's remember, there are 15 games left to be played.