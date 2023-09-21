Chiefs Rumors: Eric Bieniemy mistake, Danny Shelton out, Charles HOF case
- Jamaal Charles has been nominated for the PFHOF
- Danny Shelton's time with the team is over
- Did Kansas City fumble a bag with Eric Bieniemy?
By Josh Wilson
Danny Shelton: Decisively not a Chiefs legend
Far less memorable for Chiefs fans years down the road will be Danny Shelton, who has been released from the practice squad. Drafted in the first round by the Browns in 2015, Shelton's career has not had the longevity one would hope for from a first-round pick.
While there may be a path for the Chiefs to re-sign him after moving some pieces around in the near future, it's likely another team with easier space to clear to sign him may swoop in with the hope that he's still a short while away from being NFL ready.
His cut further emphasizes that Shelton's path to making an active roster again is an uphill climb.
Shelton has played in 101 games and made a combined 278 tackles, 138 of them solo. Additionally, he's put up six sacks and 19 quarterback hits.
After Kansas City squared things away with defensive tackle Chris Jones and his contract, depth was not so much of an issue at the position. Barring injuries or some other lapse in availability, Shelton was likely not going to see much field time anyway.
Possibly, the eight-year veteran could be closing in on the end of his NFL career.