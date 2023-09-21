Chiefs Rumors: Eric Bieniemy mistake, Danny Shelton out, Charles HOF case
By Josh Wilson
Jamaal Charles nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Longtime Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has been officially nominated for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame according to the NFL's announcement.
Following a nomination, 15 players from the slate of modern-era players will be presented to the selection committee later this season. There are 173 nominees, so selection to be inducted is a true honor for the few that will ultimately be inducted in 2025.
What are Charles' chances like? Here's how he stacks up in Approximate Value --
a stat created and maintained by Pro Football Reference -- with other running backs in the pool of 173.
- Warrick Dunn -- 124
- Tiki Barber -- 122
- Ricky Watters -- 122
- Fred Taylor -- 109
- Ahman Green -- 96
- Steven Jackson -- 93
- Priest Holmes -- 92
- Corey Dillon -- 91
- Ricky Williams -- 91
- Eddie George -- 90
- Charlie Garner -- 82
- Chris Johnson -- 81
- Brian Westbrook -- 80
- Jamal Lewis -- 80
- Eric Metcalk -- 78
- Thomas Jones -- 78
- Shaun Alexander -- 77
- Jamaal Charles -- 74
- Chris Warren -- 71
- Terry Allen -- 71
- Larry Centers -- 69
- Robert Smith -- 67
- Stephen Davis -- 66
- Dorsey Levens -- 62
- Mike Alstott -- 59
- Jamaal Anderson -- 53
- Daryl Johnston -- 29
- Tony Richardson -- 26
- Glyn Milburn -- 21
- Lorenzo Neal -- 18
- John Kuhn -- 12
- Vonta Leach -- 8
Pro Football Reference also provides a handy Hall of Fame monitor tool that gives Charles a score of 41.35. He ranks 57th among running backs (33rd among backs not already inducted into the Hall) in the metric currently, and PF-Ref notes that the average induction score for a running back is nearly 107.
With that considered, it looks unlikely that Charles will actually receive a gold jacket, though the nomination should be considered an achievement in its own right.
Throughout his career with the Chiefs, Broncos, and Jaguars, Charles accumulated over 7,500 yards and rushed over 150 times in five different seasons. He averaged 63.6 yards per game, 5.4 yards per attempt, and scored 44 touchdowns, all but one of them with the Chiefs.
Charles is a Chiefs legend regardless of if he's ultimately selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.