Chiefs Rumors: Frank Clark latest, Hardman opens up, DE upgrade
- Chiefs' Charles Omenihu returns from suspension
- Mecole Hardman details scary 2022 injury details
- Frank Clark hints at Chiefs reunion on Twitter
Chiefs Rumors: Charles Omenihu returns from suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive end Charles Omenihu is set to return from a six-week suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
To make room for Omenihu on the 53-man roster, the Chiefs waived Keondre Coburn, who only played one game this season prior to Chris Jones' return. According to Josh Alper of NBC Sports, Kansas City also waived Montrell Washington to make room for returnee Mecole Hardman.
Omenihu's return will have a pronounced impact on the Chiefs' defense. The 2019 fifth-round pick spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he accumulated 20 tackles, 16 QB hits, and 4.5 sacks in 17 games (three starts). He will split time with Mike Danna and Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the DE rotation.
Kansas City's defense continues to get stronger in the wake of Jones' return from a contract holdout. Factor in potentially splashy free agent or trade acquisitions ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, and the Chiefs should be well positioned for another deep run. The offense will have to carry its weight, but with the WR corps finding its way next to Patrick Mahomes, that shouldn't be much of a concern.