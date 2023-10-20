Chiefs Rumors: Frank Clark latest, Hardman opens up, DE upgrade
- Chiefs' Charles Omenihu returns from suspension
- Mecole Hardman details scary 2022 injury details
- Frank Clark hints at Chiefs reunion on Twitter
Chiefs Rumors: Frank Clark hints at Chiefs return on Twitter
The Denver Broncos released Frank Clark, which opens the door for a much-anticipated reunion with the Chiefs. Clark won two Super Bowls with Kansas City before signing with the enemy. Pretty much every sign points toward Clark joining his former team, with Andy Reid even saying, "we love Frank."
Nothing is set in stone, but Clark is a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end with four years of dedicated service to Kansas City under his belt. Last season, Clark anchored the line next to Chris Jones with 39 tackles, 13 QB hits, and 5.0 sacks. He would significantly boost the ceiling of a good-not-great Chiefs defense.
On Twitter, Clark appeared to hint at a potential return to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs broke out championship belts after their Super Bowl win last season. The picture appears to show Clark entering Arrowhead Stadium. He certainly didn't earn a title belt with the Broncos. It doesn't take a genius academic to decode Clark's message here.
It will ultimately fall on Kansas City's front office to decide if Clark is worth another go-around (he is). The Chiefs should remain all-in on competing for a championship as long as Mahomes is on the roster. That requires a potent defense to back up the explosive offense. Jones' return from an early-season holdout has the Chiefs' defense in a good place. Clark's return, however — in addition to the aforementioned reinstatement of Omenihu — would push the Chiefs into completely different territory.