Chiefs should avoid tantalizing third reunion after Frank Clark, Mecole Hardman moves
Could the Kansas City Chiefs consider a reunion with Kareem Hunt after bringing back Frank Clark and Mecole Hardman this week? Don't count on it.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs got the band back together thanks to a trade for Mecole Hardman, and a looming physical for defensive end Frank Clark. Both should help improve this Kansas City roster after leaving this past offseason.
Hardman struggled to catch on with the Jets and was routinely replaced by Xavier Gipson. Clark never really got a chance with the rival Broncos, who were a mess anyway.
Could a third reunion be on the way? A social media post by Arrowhead Pride writer Price Carter caught many fans off-guard, as he suggested the team could upgrade at running back. In this case, Carter used Kareem Hunt as an example, and posed the question to Chiefs fans: Does a Hunt return make sense if he's available?
The tweet has since been deleted, and it should be noted that Price has said since that he was not advocating for Hunt's return necessarily, but does think an upgrade to the team's running back depth would help.
Would a Kareem Hunt return ever makes sense for the Kansas City Chiefs?
Well, never say never, but Hunt was free for all 32 teams to sign prior to his return to the Cleveland Browns. There were few whispers around the KC area regarding his return back then. Why would that change now, especially with Isiah Pacheco playing well so far this season?
Hunt is a former Chiefs star and was a Pro Bowl talent in Kansas City prior to the domestic violence allegations against him, and a subsequent video which was released to the public. Overall, Hunt was accused in three separate domestic violence incidents, and was suspended for eight games. That didn't stop the Browns from picking him up as a No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb.
Trading for Hunt doesn't make much sense right now. Kansas City has Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind Pacheco. It's not the strongest backfield in football, but it's not necessarily a weakness at the moment.
Expect the Chiefs to select a running back in next year's NFL Draft to groom behind Pacheco, but for now a Hunt return should not be in the cards.