Chiefs Rumors: Potential trade target, Frank Clark competition, Watson injury
- The Kansas City Chiefs could trade for Hollywood Brown.
- Why a deal for Frank Clark isn't a guarantee
- Justin Watson is dealing with an injury
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Hollywood Brown is a trade target
The Chiefs receiving corps could use some help. As young as they are, Patrick Mahomes continues to have faith that the likes of Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross are the long-term answer at the position -- and perhaps they are. Kansas City is off to a hot start defending their Super Bowl victory, after all. Yet, something seems to be lacking from this group that perhaps they could find on the trade market.
Enter Hollywood Brown. Brown is a speedster who flamed our with the Baltimore Ravens and has since been left without a consistent quarterback in Arizona. The Cardinals don't know when they'll get Kyler Murray back, and in the meantime are playing above their weight with Josh Dobbs behind center. This team is destined for a rebuild. Brown, meanwhile, could fetch a nice return -- Arrowhead Addict suggests a second and fifth-round pick as reasonable compensation for Brown.
Grant Tuttle explains why Brown would be a good fit: "For the Chiefs, this makes sense for a whole host of reasons. The biggest is that no one, outside of Travis Kelce, appears to be able to create separation. Kadarius Toney was touted as the future number-one receiver all offseason. It appears as though things are not working out as expected and they need to try to nab a true number one."
Giving up on another season may not be what Cardinals fans want to hear, but considering Murray's contract and injury status, winning the No. 1 selection is a good idea, regardless of whether Jonathan Gannon and Arizona decide to pick Caleb Williams or not. Trading Brown could help ensure that happens.