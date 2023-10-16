Chiefs Rumors: Potential trade target, Frank Clark competition, Watson injury
- The Kansas City Chiefs could trade for Hollywood Brown.
- Why a deal for Frank Clark isn't a guarantee
- Justin Watson is dealing with an injury
Do the Chiefs have competition for Frank Clark?
While the Kansas City Chiefs have been tabbed as the likely favorite for Frank Clark, who was released over the weekend. Clark spent the majority of his prime in Kansas City, but signed with Denver this offseason in a decision that didn't pan out for either side. Clark received very little playing time for Sean Payton's group.
Prior to his release, I pitched a trade for Clark to Kansas City, which included the Chiefs dealing a late-round selection or pick swap to their rivals. Clearly, that was never in the cards, which is why Clark was released instead.
CBS Sports Cody Bejamin theorized several potential new homes for Clark, with the Chiefs being at the top of his list. However, KC is not alone. The Falcons, Rams, Ravens and Seahawks all could use the pass rushing help. While they do not have the history the Chiefs do with Clark, a fresh start could be beneficial for Clark.
What the Chiefs do have in their favor is a recruiter in the form of Chris Jones, who already mentioned on social media that he would discuss Clark's return with general manager Brett Veach. It's unclear how that conversation went, but it's obvious KC is at least considering a reunion.