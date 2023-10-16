Chiefs Rumors: Potential trade target, Frank Clark competition, Watson injury
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Justin Watson dealing with an injury
Justin Watson received some playing time last week in Denver, and showed some flashes. Watson was able to get some separation on the Broncos secondary. Yet, as soon as that flash started, it ended in pain, quite literally. Watson left the game on this play, and dislocated his elbow.
As Andy Reid said after the game, the initial prognosis did not look great. Arrowhead Pride described the play in which Watson was injured:
"Early in the fourth quarter, Watson streaked down the right sideline with Denver defender Damarri Mathis in pursuit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Watson in stride, but Watson could not bring the football in. Mathis dove for Watson shortly after the pass bounced off his hands, bringing him down to the ground on his left elbow. Watson briefly stayed on the ground, writhing in pain."
“[He] hurt his elbow,” said Reid. “We’ll just see how he does here. It’s not broken, so that’s a positive thing.”
While Reid and the Chiefs knew Watson didn't break his elbow, he did dislocate it, which could mean he'll miss a few weeks. An already-thin Kansas City receiving corps is down another man. Watson is eighth on the Chiefs in catches with 10 and third in receiving yards with 219.