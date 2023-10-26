Chiefs rumors: More trades, Justyn Ross decision, no weather worries
- The Chiefs aren't worried about the forecast
- Andy Reid has made a notable decision with Justyn Ross's availability
- The Chiefs might not be done acquiring weapons for Patrick Mahomes
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs snow game is fine with Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs won't have home field advantage for this week's game against the Denver Broncos, but snow in the forecast might make them feel right at home. After all, Patrick Mahomes loves snow games.
Arrowhead Pride points out that Mahomes, despite growing up in Texas where snow is a rarity, has performed extremely well in rough conditions, including a game where the Chiefs beat their opponent for this week, the Broncos, 23-3.
Remarkably, that game in 2019 included Mahomes throwing for 340 yards. Snow games often resolve to teams relying on the run game since throwing the ball gets difficult when it's precipitating, especially when that precipitation turns to snow.
Travis Kelce was his top target that day, securing 142 yards in the air.