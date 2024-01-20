3 Chiefs playing in their final postseason for Kansas City, 1 star who will be back
These Kansas City Chiefs are likely playing in their final postseason for Kansas City this month.
By Mark Powell
The Chiefs will do everything in their power to bring back Chris Jones
Chris Jones showed up late to training camp this past summer, and failed to sign a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs prior to the start of the regular season, instead settling on a one-year deal loaded with incentives. When taking Jones's fines into account, he didn't make much more than the franchise tag would've guaranteed him at the start of the offseason.
The Chiefs could sign Jones to the tag again this offseason, but doing so would be in bad taste for an organization that earnestly does want to sign their star pass rusher to a longer-term deal. He just has to meet them halfway.
Jones registered another double-digit sack season in 2023. He understands the challenge he is up against with Josh Allen on Sunday, who Jones described as a warrior on the football field.
“I mean, he’s a warrior,” Jones said. “You look at the plays he made last time we played them — he was going out of bounds and ended up throwing a 40-yarder running out of bounds off his back leg. He’s tough to bring down, a couple of times we had him wrapped up, and he still got rid of the ball."
If Kansas City is to defeat the Bills in Buffalo, Jones will have a role to play. If not, Jones will be looking at free agency and contract negotiations far sooner than expected.