3 Chiefs playing in their final postseason for Kansas City, 1 star who will be back
These Kansas City Chiefs are likely playing in their final postseason for Kansas City this month.
By Mark Powell
Donovan Smith could make bank on the free-agent market
The left tackle market this offseason leaves much to be desired, which is exactly why Donovan Smith may not be long for the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith has spent some of this season injured, but when healthy he has played well on Mahomes blind side. Surely rival front offices have noticed this, leaving Smith as one of the better left tackles available.
Smith came off a down year in 2022, which explains why the Buccaneers released him in the first place. Smith, a former second-round pick, revived his career some in Kansas City. A fresh start with arguably the most well-run organization in the NFL can do that.
As previously mentioned, Smith did miss the final five games of the regular season with a neck/shoulder injury. If he performs well in the postseason, it should only increase his value in free agency. Protecting Mahomes is as important as ever to Veach, and while the Chiefs would prefer to keep linemen around who are familiar with Kansas City's blocking scheme, Smith could be out of their price range.