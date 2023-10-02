Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' powerful message to Zach Wilson, new WR1 emerging, and more
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Here's what Patrick Mahomes told Zach Wilson after Jets loss
The much-maligned quarterback out of BYU is getting a much-needed PR boost after Week 4. Jets' Zach Wilson played his heart out in his team's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, and after the game, the one and only Patrick Mahomes gave him his flowers.
Wilson went 28-of-39 for 245 yards and a touchdown in one of the greatest performances of his derailed career. Yes, that's not saying much, but his surprisingly smart quarterback play caught the eye of Mahomes, who embraced Wilson following the final whistle and offered him some consoling words.
Mahomes told Wilson, "Play like that all year." It appears as though the two-time Super Bowl champ is rooting for Wilson to succeed this season.
Wilson played a cleaner game than Mahomes as a whole and executed crucial passing plays to extend drives all game long. His fourth-quarter fumble at midfield would be the last time the Jets touch the ball on offense, yet that blunder alone didn't determine the game. The officiating crew arguably shoulders as much blame as Wilson does for their questionable calls against the Jets.
Mahomes continued to compliment Wilson in a post-game interview and said, "He played his tail off, he battled. We have a good defense, and he made a lot of big-time throws into the windows and down the field. I’ve watched him since his BYU days, so I was proud of him to go out there and show out. Luckily, we got the win in the end."
Maybe the future for Zach Wilson is brighter than it appears.